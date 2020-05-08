Aphria (APHA -6.6% ) announces that it has reduced its debt and slashed its annual cash interest expenses by C$6.7M ($4.8M) via privately negotiated agreements with holders of its convertible senior notes.

Specifically, it has agreed to repurchase ~C$127.5M ($90.8M) of the notes at a 25% discount by issuing ~18.7M common shares at a 31% premium to its most recent closing price (conversion price of US$4.84) and paying ~C$2.9M ($2.1M) in cash for accrued and unpaid interest.

The issuance represents a 7.2% dilution to current stockholders (18.7M/258M).