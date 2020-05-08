Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) drops 8.1% after suspending its Q2 dividend and defers declaring a dividend on its preferred stock until June 30.

Drew $600M from its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure; as of May 5, the company was in compliance with all terms of the credit facility.

Identified and started a new cost reduction program with more than $40M in annual run-rate cost savings.

Working with an external adviser to evaluate strategic and financial alternatives to maximize value of hospitality assets.

Seeks to accelerate sale of other equity & debt non-core assets, where reasonable valued can be obtained.

In April, Colony recapped an OED investment generating ~$73M of net proceeds.

As of May 5, Colony had ~$1.0B of corporate cash on hand and an outstanding balance of $600M under its revolving credit facility.

Q1 core FFO loss per share of 4 cents compares with FFO per share of 11 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $507.5M vs. $548.1M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Colony Capital FFO misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (May 8)