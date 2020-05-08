Grubhub seen walking a tightrope

  • Cowen expects Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) to continue to see both elevated revenues and costs in a social distancing backdrop.
  • "We are pleased with recent weeks' top-line acceleration, but fear well-known risks around fee cap legislation, the fragile state of SMB's and macro deterioration present risks to 2H adj EBITDA," warns analyst Andrew Charles.
  • Charles says the firm likes GRUB's profitable business model in an industry where its sees +10% annual GFS growth to persist, but keeps a Market Perform rating given the uncertainty around the long term challenges that present risk of incremental investments of more than the $50M already earmarked for Q2.
  • Shares of Grubhub are up 1.89% in early trading.
