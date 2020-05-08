Stocks sprint to opening gains as investors feel worst is over

Stocks start higher as investors look past unprecedented U.S. job losses to focus on the latest steps toward lifting COVID-19 restrictions and U.S.-China trade developments; Dow +1.2% , S&P 500 +0.9% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

The U.S. jobless rate tripled to 14.7% and 20.5M people lost their jobs in April, but the data was slightly less crushing than economists had estimated.

"Markets had priced an awful report," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, adding that it is hard to know what to make of a report that cannot capture the full measure of unemployment at this stage.

Meanwhile, the top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China pledged to create favorable conditions for implementation of the bilateral trade deal.

European markets add to earlier gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.4% , Germany's DAX +1.2% and France's CAC +0.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

U.S. Treasury yields tick higher, with the 10-year yield 2 bps higher at 0.65%.