The company reported its Q1 last night, with March 31 book value per share coming in at $15.06, roughly inline with what Ellington (NYSE:EFC) had previously said end-of-Q1 book value would be.

Alongside, the company declared its $0.08 monthly dividend, and disclosed estimated April 30 book value per share of $14.91, down about 1% for the month. Shares this morning are up 1.1% to $9.98, a 33% discount to April 30 book.

In other Q1 news, the company repurchased 288K shares of stock in March - roughly 0.7% of the float - at an average price of $10.53 each (don't forget January's share issuance of 5.29M shares, which raised $95.3M).

CEO Laurence Penn: The credit-sensitive sectors - particularly many of Ellington's loan businesses - are seeing a "severe" supply-demand imbalance, with net interest margins as wide as has been seen in years. "We believe that this imbalance will present highly attractive asset acquisition opportunities for Ellington Financial for some time to come."

The conference call is at 11 ET.