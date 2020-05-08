Short-term challenges at Core-Mark keep BMO cautious

May 08, 2020 9:57 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BMO Capital Markets keeps a Market Perform rating on Core-Mark Holding (CORE +1.6%) following the firm's Q1 earnings report.
  • While Core-Mark saw a Q1 benefit from cigarette stock-ups that drove positive carton growth for the first time since 2015, trends to start Q2 have been challenged by the shelter-in-place mandates and CORE has worked to reduce OpEx during this trough period.
  • "We envision a faster recovery for c-stores relative to other sectors in consumer (i.e., restaurants) once the country begins to reopen," notes BMO.
  • BMO keeps a price target of $30 on CORE (8X-9X the lowered 2021 FY21 EBITDA estimate).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.