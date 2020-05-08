Short-term challenges at Core-Mark keep BMO cautious
May 08, 2020 9:57 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BMO Capital Markets keeps a Market Perform rating on Core-Mark Holding (CORE +1.6%) following the firm's Q1 earnings report.
- While Core-Mark saw a Q1 benefit from cigarette stock-ups that drove positive carton growth for the first time since 2015, trends to start Q2 have been challenged by the shelter-in-place mandates and CORE has worked to reduce OpEx during this trough period.
- "We envision a faster recovery for c-stores relative to other sectors in consumer (i.e., restaurants) once the country begins to reopen," notes BMO.
- BMO keeps a price target of $30 on CORE (8X-9X the lowered 2021 FY21 EBITDA estimate).