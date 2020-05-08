PlayAGS (AGS -3.6% ) is on watch after Union Gaming upgrades it to a Buy rating from Neutral.

Analyst John DeCree cuts right to the chase on why shares look attractive. "Fundamentals have become difficult to analyze and valuation discovery even more elusive in the COVID-19 environment. However, $3.61 per share is just not the right price for AGS," writes DeCree.

DeCree says that while he realizes casinos will be capex constrained for some time and the slot sales business is already hyper-competitive, AGS doesn't need equipment sales to get its earnings power back.

Union Gaming's price target of $6 on AGS reps 60% upside potential.