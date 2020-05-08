Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +9.1% ) has agreed to co-develop an antibody cocktail called COVI-SHIELD for the potential treatment of COVID-19 with Mount Sinai Health System.

COVI-SHIELD will consist of antibodies identified in plasma of ~15K patients who have recovered from the respiratory infection that was screened with a Mt. Sinai-developed test. Three antibodies will be used that bind to three unique regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, thereby interfering with its ability to infect healthy cells.

The company says the therapy is designed to be administered as often as necessary and to provide antiviral protection for up to two months.