Boeing (BA +3.9% ) enjoys an early boost after CEO Dave Calhoun tells Fox Business News that 737 MAX assembly lines will come back online this month.

"The MAX problem" set the company back by two years, Calhoun said, but "I'm confident we will (re-)start our line this month."

Discussing the broader aerospace industry, Calhoun says U.S. carriers likely will restore 30%-50% of previous flying schedules by year-end 2020 but take a full three years to regain 2019 levels and five years to return to a "growth curve," unless a virus vaccine is created.

Boeing will not resume stock buybacks until its debt is significantly paid down.