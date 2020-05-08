Lucara Diamond (OTCPK:LUCRF) posts a net loss of $3.2M, a turnaround from net income of $7.4M in Q1 2019, as revenue fell 30% to $34.1M led by lower carats sold and average realized prices

Sold 86,178 carats, down 9% Y/Y and prices were down 23% to $396/carat

Cash flow from operations totalled $2.4M compared with $10.6M in Q1 2019.

Production was, however, in line with guidance, with 91,536 ct recovered from 900,000 t of ore mined.

“Lucara's capital spending program for 2020 is now being re-scoped to focus on critical path elements, largely in support of our ongoing, underground expansion program,” said Eira Thomas, President & CEO

Additionally, Lucara's $50M credit facility was recently renewed for another year.

