MKM Partners flips the switch on Constellation Brands (STZ -1.2% ) to bearish from bullish with a two-notch downgrade to straight to a Sell rating from Buy.

The firm warns STZ is seeing productivity and availability issues with certain shipments due out from Mexico.

"We estimate it takes 40 days to brew/ship many of Constellation’s beers, so current out-of-stock issues can’t improve until 40 days after STZ increases brewing capacity (best case: May 18th increased production begins resolving out-of-stock issue by June 27th)."

"Additionally, there is a very real risk that production won’t increase on May 18th (as most expect): 1) Mexico already pushed the date once. 2) Yesterday, President AMLO said business can resume in municipalities with no COVID-19 cases. STZ’s state has 534 and municipality has >22 cases. 3) A promised list (04/16/20) of municipalities that can re-open has not been provided."