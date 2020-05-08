Murphy Oil (MUR +6.7% ) says it will close its office in Calgary and an office in El Dorado, Ark. - where the company was founded - resulting in nearly 200 layoffs, as its Houston office becomes the new headquarters.

CEO Roger Jenkins says the office closures will not affect field operations in the U.S. and Canada.

The move comes after Murphy unveiled other cuts, including cutting capital spending in half, lowering the dividend and reducing executive salaries.

The announcement is the latest in a string of office closures that have hurt Calgary, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.