Pfizer to review Duchenne gene therapy data May 15

Pfizer (PFE +0.5%) will host a conference call on Friday, May 15, at 10:00 am ET to review its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) data presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting.

The company's candidate is gene therapy PF-06939926. In June 2019, it presented initial Phase 1b data on six boys with DMD that underwhelmed investors.

A 99-subject Phase 3 clinical trial is set to begin any time.

