Arbor Realty Trust (ABR +3.5% ) GAAP book value per share fell to $8.68 on March 31, 2020, vs. $9.73 on Dec. 31, 2019.

BVPS decline is primarily due to $104.5M, or 80 cents per share, of estimated credit losses on its portfolios, including the adoption of the new accounting standard for current expected credit losses, as well as $50.7M, or $0.39 per share, of losses on derivative instruments associated with loans that have not yet been sold or securitized.

Q1 core EPS of 31 cents per share vs. 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $38.5M vs. $29.4M a year ago.

Q1 total other revenue of $2.31M sank from $44.8M in the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, the agency business generated revenue, excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments, of $59.6M vs. $64.2M in Q4 2019.

Agency business loan originations of $1.08B and servicing portfolio of $20.2B.

Structured business had portfolio growth of 12%; originated 47 loans totaling $856.2M, of which $798.2M was funded at quarter-end; provision for loan losses of $54.4M from CECL.

