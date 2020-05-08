In a highly-anticipated development, J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as early as next week, according to Reuters.
Sources say the bankruptcy plan would include the debt-heavy company permanently closing about a quarter of its roughly 850 stores.
The stock, which once traded at over $80 in the pre-Amazon domination days, is now swapping hands at $0.20.
The question for department store peers like Kohl's (KSS -0.0%), Macy's (M +2.6%), Dillard's (DDS +4.7%) and Nordstrom (JWN +1.7%) is if any incremental JCP sales can be picked up.