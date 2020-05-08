Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Q1 net loss of $1.38B, or $6.34 per unit, swelled form a loss of $394M, or $2.02, in the year-ago quarter.

Board approves quarterly distribution of $2.00 per depositary unit, the same as its previous distribution.

Indicative net asset value of $3.70B at March 31, 2020 sinks from $7.07B at Dec. 31, 2019; the Holding Company net assets were -$186M at Q1 2020-end vs. positive $186M at the end of Q4 2019; Holding Company cash and cash equivalents of $1.44B fell from $3.01B during the same period.

Q1 revenue of -$60.0M vs. $1.86B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 expenses of $2.42B vs. $2.51M a year ago.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA attributable to IEP was -$1.30B vs. -$195M a year ago.

