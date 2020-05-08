Seeking Alpha
Energy  | On the Move

Met coal miners move up as Chinese demand sparks price rebound

|About: Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)|By: , SA News Editor

North American metallurgical coal producers including Peabody Energy (BTU +20.3%) and Arch Coal (ARCH +11.7%) are rallying, as seaborne prices reportedly rebound on Chinese buying.

Also: HCC +9.9%, METC +5.8%, TECK +2.8%.

Metal Bulletin says seaborne prices for premium hard coking coal rebounded today, partly attributed to active trading in China amid a wider rally in the commodities market.

Australian coking coal futures for May on the Singapore Exchange post their seventh straight increase, in the longest run of gains since November.