North American metallurgical coal producers including Peabody Energy (BTU +20.3%) and Arch Coal (ARCH +11.7%) are rallying, as seaborne prices reportedly rebound on Chinese buying.
Also: HCC +9.9%, METC +5.8%, TECK +2.8%.
Metal Bulletin says seaborne prices for premium hard coking coal rebounded today, partly attributed to active trading in China amid a wider rally in the commodities market.
Australian coking coal futures for May on the Singapore Exchange post their seventh straight increase, in the longest run of gains since November.