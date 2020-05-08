Shifting away from its dependence on China, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to produce 3 to 4 million of its classic AirPods in Vietnam for the first time this quarter, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

The production volume represents about 30% of the entry-level AirPods. The remaining AirPods and higher-end AirPods Pro will keep their production in China.

Apple's shift from Chinese reliance started last year due to the US-China trade war tariffs. Earlier this year, the coronavirus outbreak hit Apple's supply chain in the region.

Apple has reportedly cut its AirPods production orders by 10% from the original 45M, partially due to demand concerns.

In the recent FQ2 report, the Wearables segment accounted for $6.3B of Apple's $58.3B in revenue.