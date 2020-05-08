In an interview on CNBC, Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said that, though Goldman expected the job losses to be higher in this morning's report, it was "obviously" going to be very difficult for the BLS to estimate the precise jobs lost.

Hatzius expects that even by the end of 2021, we still be seeing the "marks" from this jobs downturn, even as we reverse "the majority" of the deterioration by then.

Positives, he said, of the report were that the "vast majority" of job losers didn't view themselves as "permanently laid off" and they expected to return to work.

On the GDP and output side, Goldman expects more than half of the lost output the U.S. will see in the 1H will come back by the end of the year.

Equities continued the divergence from the "real economy" in trading today, as, even with the historic nonfarm payrolls report, all sectors are in the green.

The story is slightly different in the bond market, with money also flowing into the "safer" asset class, as the two-year yield continued to set fresh record lows, though the curve has slightly steepened.