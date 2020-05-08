Carlyle Group seeks majority stake in Indian animal healthcare company

May 08, 2020 11:11 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Carlyle Group (CG +1.6%) agrees to acquire an equity stake in SeQuent Scientific, the largest pure-play animal healthcare company in India.
  • Carlyle announced that CA Harbor Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd and Carlyle Group, proposes to acquire an equity stake of up to 74% in SeQuent through private share purchase agreements for a purchase price of INR 86 ($1.14) per share.
  • That would trigger a mandatory open offer for the purchase of the rest of the shares from public shareholders.
  • Sees deal closing in Q3 2020.
