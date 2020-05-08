Carlyle Group seeks majority stake in Indian animal healthcare company
- Carlyle Group (CG +1.6%) agrees to acquire an equity stake in SeQuent Scientific, the largest pure-play animal healthcare company in India.
- Carlyle announced that CA Harbor Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd and Carlyle Group, proposes to acquire an equity stake of up to 74% in SeQuent through private share purchase agreements for a purchase price of INR 86 ($1.14) per share.
- That would trigger a mandatory open offer for the purchase of the rest of the shares from public shareholders.
- Sees deal closing in Q3 2020.