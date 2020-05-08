The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is off 4.3% today after two bulls move to the sidelines following the company's earnings report.

It's the outlook for advertising (and an already heady run-up in the share price) that's spurring caution, as RBC Capital Markets cuts the stock to Sector Perform from Outperform, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgrades to Hold from Buy.

"We are stepping away on rich valuation and our previous believe that ad revenue would hold up better than it did because of programmatic and CTV," RBC's Mark Mahaney writes. Even though trends have improved lately, The Trade Desk's ad revenue is "not as resilient as we had thought and risk-reward no longer compelling."

He has a price target of $300 vs. current price of $308.73.

Meanwhile, SunTrust cut its target to $250 from $280, implying 19% downside. Growth could turn materially negative in Q2, analyst Youssef Squali writes; the big swing in growth rates as the pandemic hit "shows how quickly ad budgets can disappear, and how the agility of programmatic can cut both ways."