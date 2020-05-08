Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.3% ) says it is adjusting the schedule and scope of some of its activities at the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in far eastern Russia as part of efforts to cut spending.

Exxon Nefteagaz, "as Sakhalin-1 operator, is looking to reduce spending in response to market conditions, and evaluating all appropriate steps to reduce capital and operating expenses in the near term," the company says, without offering specifics.

Exxon and Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) are among the partners in the Sakhalin-1 group of fields, which produced ~230K bbl/day of oil and gas condensate in 2018.