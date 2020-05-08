Axon jumps 18% post Q1 estimates beat; pulls FY20 revenue and Adj. EBITDA guidance

  • Axon (AAXN +18.8%) says core business remains robust and healthy, with Q1 revenue up 27% Y/Y reflecting strength driven by Software & Sensors product segment (+41% Y/Y).
  • Sales by segments: TASER $75.89M (+16.1% Y/Y); Software & Sensors; Axon Cloud $39.15M (+41.7% Y/Y) and Sensors and other $32.11M (+40.9% Y/Y)
  • Q1 Gross margin expanded by 70 bps to 60.2%.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $30.03M (+115.2% Y/Y); and margin improved by 836 bps to 20.4%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities $13.42M, compared to cash used $13.97M a year ago. Free cash flow was $6.46M.
  • Company has withdrawn its FY20 guidance of $100M to $105M in Adj. EBITDA on revenue of $615M to $625M.
  • Company says, the revenue realized in Q1 2020 plus the recurring revenue under contract for the remaining three quarters gives them visibility into ~50% of the midpoint of the previously issued full-year revenue guidance range.
  • Previously: Axon Enterprise EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (May 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.