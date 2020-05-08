Axon jumps 18% post Q1 estimates beat; pulls FY20 revenue and Adj. EBITDA guidance
May 08, 2020 11:26 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)AXONBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Axon (AAXN +18.8%) says core business remains robust and healthy, with Q1 revenue up 27% Y/Y reflecting strength driven by Software & Sensors product segment (+41% Y/Y).
- Sales by segments: TASER $75.89M (+16.1% Y/Y); Software & Sensors; Axon Cloud $39.15M (+41.7% Y/Y) and Sensors and other $32.11M (+40.9% Y/Y)
- Q1 Gross margin expanded by 70 bps to 60.2%.
- Adj. EBITDA was $30.03M (+115.2% Y/Y); and margin improved by 836 bps to 20.4%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities $13.42M, compared to cash used $13.97M a year ago. Free cash flow was $6.46M.
- Company has withdrawn its FY20 guidance of $100M to $105M in Adj. EBITDA on revenue of $615M to $625M.
- Company says, the revenue realized in Q1 2020 plus the recurring revenue under contract for the remaining three quarters gives them visibility into ~50% of the midpoint of the previously issued full-year revenue guidance range.
