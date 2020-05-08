Tech gear maker Vuzix (VUZI +21.9% ) jumps on a healthy 20x surge in volume in reaction to its announcement that certain doctors at Johns Hopkins are using its M400 Smart Glasses as part of a new program aimed at hands-free telecommunication for training, patient monitoring and to conduct virtual rounds for adult patients in a newly converted ICU.

The glasses help clinicians remotely collaborate on medical treatments in real time, reducing exposure and conserving personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.