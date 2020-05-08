Salesforce (CRM +2.2% ) and NYC's program should be "up and running" by the end of May.

Salesforce will deploy a call center and a customer relationship and case management system, which will help track potential cases and isolate people before they're sick.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will implement a "test and trace corps" to do the virus testing and trace cases and the contacts of those who test positive.

The program hopes to hire 2,500 public health workers by June to train using the contact tracing program.