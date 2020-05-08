The Australian Renewable Energy Agency said it will provide A$1.7M (US$1.1M) to BP (BP +1.6% ) for a feasibility study into producing hydrogen using wind and solar power to split water and converting the hydrogen to ammonia.

BP expects to complete the A$4.4M feasibility study early next year on whether to build a pilot plant in the Western Australia town of Geraldton to produce 20K metric tons/year of ammonia and later a commercial-scale facility capable of 1M mt/year.

BP says the study will generate findings to better understand the technical and financial implications of a fully integrated renewable hydrogen supply chain.