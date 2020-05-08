SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) +8% after yesterday's Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $88.3M (+28.3% Y/Y).

Average revenue per user was $483 (+14% Y/Y), Paying users totaled 746,200 (+11%).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.2M and FCF was $0.9M for 4.8% and 1.0% margin, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $144.6M and total debt was $215.0M for net debt of $70.4M as of March 31, 2020.

Financial Outlook: expects Q2 revenue in the range of $87M-$90M vs. a consensus of $89.25M.

Previously: SurveyMonkey EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 7)