U.S. shale is undergoing a "structural change" that will leave production well below recent highs for years to come, EOG Resources (EOG +3.5% ) CEO Bill Thomas said on today's earnings conference call.

The prolific growth of U.S. shale has been "forever altered" by the oil price rout and will wipe out a significant amount of capital from the industry, Thomas said.

EOG sees prices starting to recover in H2 and will lift its production to 420K bbl/day by Q4 by bringing on 300 new wells in H2, while 20K bbl/day will stay offline through the end of the year given the costs of bringing them back.

The company also said it probably would not add capital spending this year even if prices rise significantly.