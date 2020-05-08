Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) soars 15% after CEO Glen A. Messina says the company expects to have adequate liquidity to operate its business and originate ~$25B in new servicing additions with a target 50/50 mix of owned servicing and sub servicing.

Book value per share was $3.32 at March 31, 2020 vs. $3.06 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Ocwen is "highly focused on exploring all strategic options to leverage our proven operating capability in this environment to create positive outcomes for consumers and fully realize the value of our platform for shareholders," he said.

As of April 30, OCN granted 114,600 active COVID-19 forbearance plans, or 8.5% of its total loans serviced as of April 30; it's directly obligated to advance on ~27% of those loans, which is 7% of its total owned servicing portfolios.

Ended quarter with $263.6M of cash even with $58.8M of MSR financing margin calls and $133.6M debt repayment.

Q1 pretax loss of $87.3M compares with $41.1M loss in Q1 2019; Q1 2020 includes $78M unfavorable impact due to changes in interest rates an income tax benefit of $61.9M due to the estimated income tax benefit to be recognized under the CARES Act.

Q1 pretax income before notable items was $2M.

Q1 loss per share of 19 cents narrowed from loss per share of 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

MSR valuation adjustments, net, were -$174.1M in Q1 2020 vs. -$109.0M a year earlier.

Q1 total revenue of $253.8M vs. $303.9M a year ago.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of Q1 was $316.7M vs. $492.3M at the beginning of the year.

