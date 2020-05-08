TPI Composites (TPIC +24.5% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 19% Y/Y to $356.64M, and net loss of $0.5M compared to $12.1M a year ago.

Net sales of wind blades $336.3M (+21.4% Y/Y), increase was driven by a 10.8% increase in the number of wind blades produced during the quarter and higher average sales price due to the mix of wind blade models.

Q1 loss from operations increased to $15.4M from $11.66M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $1.29M (-55.7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 60 bps to 0.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities $2.57M, compared to cash used $12.09M last year. Free cash flow negative $24.41M.

Company currently has ~$188M of liquidity, composed of ~$154M of cash and cash equivalents and ~$34M of total availability under various debt facilities; and net debt of ~$90M.

TPI announced the withdrawal of its FY20 financial guidance on 23 April, as a result of the uncertainty relating to the rapidly evolving nature, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

