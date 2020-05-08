Superior Drilling Products shares (SDPI +34.7% ) pop as the company executes amendment to Hard Rock Note deferring $1.5M in principal payments into 2021 and 2022; interest payments will continue on schedule.

Q1 revenue grew 6.4% Y/Y to $5.4M reflecting strong performance by the DNR in the Middle East, higher Other Related Tool revenue from increased DNR activity in the U.S. and higher demand for contract services.

North America revenue was down just 5% while the average U.S. drill rig count was down 25%.

International revenue expanded nearly fourfold to $0.8M

Reports net income of $0.2M, up from a net loss of $0.2M in Q1 2019

Adjusted EBITDA doubled to $1.2M from $0.6M in Q1 2019

