Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT +6.1% ) perks up, albeit on below-average volume, on the heels of new preclinical data supporting its COVID-10 vaccine program LUNAR-COV19.

The company says the new results augment previously reported preclinical results that showed a "strong" antibody response (IgG anti-spike protein) and 100% virus neutralization at a "very low" dose.

Specifically, the data showed a dose-dependent response in CD8+ T cells at all doses tested, increasing from 4% at baseline to 8% with increasing doses of its STARR mRNA.

A single administration of LUNAR-COV19 STARR mRNA induced higher anti-spike protein IgG responses than conventional mRNA at equivalent doses.

LUNAR (Lipid-enabled and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent modified RNA) is the company's proprietary lipid-mediated system for delivery of RNA into cells.

Its STARR (Self-Transcribing And Replicating RNA) technology platform combines self-replicating RNA with LUNAR to produce proteins inside the body.