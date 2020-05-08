The NFL's announcement of its 2020 schedule (even amid widespread uncertainty about how and whether games will be pulled off) has brought news from Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5% ) that 11 games on Prime Video and Twitch will be streamed at no extra cost to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon and the NFL renewed their streaming partnership April 29, including an exclusive game for the first time.

The 11 games come from the slate of Thursday Night Football games, set (for now) to kick off on Oct. 8 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears.

Those games aren't exclusive; they're also available on Fox and NFL Network. But Amazon will be exclusively streaming a late-season Saturday game this year.