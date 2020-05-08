PPL Corp. (PPL +5.7% ) pushes higher despite missing Q1 earnings expectations, saying it remains on track to achieve its FY 2020 EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60, in line with $2.46 analyst consensus estimate.

PPL says it is too soon to clearly predict the full scope of COVID-19's economic impact; as a result, the company has not changed its forecast range for the year.

The company says Q1 revenues of $2.05B fell slightly Y/Y on lower sales volume due to weather in the U.S.

PPL Chairman and CEO William Spence said investments in grid resilience, technology and automation have provided the company with greater flexibility to operate safely and reliably under current circumstances.