New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) rises 3.2% after Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 17 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 14 cents and increased from 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total same-store cash NOI increases 0.1% Y/Y; excluding expenses related to COVID-19, total same-store cash NOI increased 1.5%.

Q1 revenue of $86.6M falls from $87.3M a year ago.

Withdraws guidance due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Occupancy at its communities declined 120 basis points during April to 86.2% at the end of the month, as monthly move-ins decreased 55% and monthly leads fell 42% vs. Jan./Feb. averages.

Total portfolio occupancy declined by 130 basis points to 87.4% during March.

Expects additional declines in occupancy due to measures taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 within its communities.

Expects to incur ~$1M of expenses in April related to the pandemic, which is expected to be offset by lower variable expenses as a result of reduced occupancy and move-in levels.

