Manitex International (MNTX +11.7% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 10.5% Y/Y; and Adj. net income increased by 14% Y/Y to $1.6M.

Company recorded COVID-19 financial impact of $3M in revenues due to shut downs.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 100 bps to 21%.

Company reported an operating loss of $5.2M in the quarter, compared to profit of $2.19M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA was $3.51M (-13.9% Y/Y); and margin declined by 30 bps to 7.2% Y/Y.

Backlog was $57M (-12% Y/) as of March 31, 2020; and Book to bill ratio was 0.83:1 in Q1.

Company reported available liquidity of ~$46M as of March 31, 2020, including over $22M of cash and cash equivalents.

