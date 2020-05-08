The FDA has signed off on the emergency use of a laboratory-developed test (LDT) at Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory that detects the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva, its first nod for a molecular test of this type.
Patients can self-collect specimens at home using Salt Lake City, UT-based Spectrum Solutions LLC's Spectrum DNA SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device.
