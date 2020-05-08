Petrobras (PBR +6.6% ) says its cash burn could reach $1B/month during periods of extreme stress and volatility, noting the difficulty in accurately forecasting spending during the current pandemic.

The company cites current costs, expenses and volatile oil prices but does not offer further details about its current cash burn rate or what it considers a projected stress scenario.

Petrobras was responding to press reports of an internal event in which finance and investor relations director Andrea de Almeida said the company could be spending $1B of cash per month.