Disney (DIS +2.5% ) is gently reopening some Florida restaurants and shops on May 20, an initial step in a phased Disney World reopening that should be a positive for the stock, Rosenblatt says.

The theme parks will stay closed, but Disney is opening some retail in its Disney Springs mall outside Disney World, with enhanced cleaning and capacity limits. That news came alongside word that Shanghai Disneyland has sold out tickets for its coming reopening.

And the Florida signs of life could portend an earlier opening than planned, analyst Bernie McTernan says. "If the timeline for reopening Downtown Disney in Shanghai and the Shanghai Disneyland is similar for Disney Springs and Disney World it suggests Disney World would reopen July 22nd, 41 days ahead of our current forecast," he writes.

And that would add $210M to Rosenblatt's forecast for Q2 segment operating income, he says.

McTernan is bullish on the shares and sees 20% upside from current price.