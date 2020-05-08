BP Midstream Partners (BPMP +3% ) is higher after reporting roughly in-line Q1 results and 1.17x distribution coverage.

For the full year, BPMP forecasts distribution growth of 5% with $180M-$190M cash available for distribution, but it no longer provides guidance on full-year throughput volumes.

Volumes on BPMP's onshore U.S. oil pipelines began to fall late in Q1 as demand destruction caused by COVID-19 began to take hold, and likely will become more apparent in Q2, officials said during today's earnings conference call.

BPMP said Q1 total pipeline gross flows of more than 1.7M bbl/day of oil were roughly flat Q/Q, as higher volumes on its 135K bbl/day Diamondback pipeline, which transports diluent to Canada, helped offset lower flows on the 475K bbl/day BP2 pipeline, which ships crude oil to BP's Whiting, Ind., refinery.

Diamondback received a boost from peak winter demand, while BP2 suffered some decline in activity due to increased shipments on Enbridge's Mainline pipeline system, the company said.