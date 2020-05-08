The count of active U.S. drilling rigs dropped by another 34 to 374, on top of a decline of 121 over the previous two weeks, for the seventh consecutive decline in Baker Hughes' weekly survey.

U.S. rigs targeting crude oil fell by 33 to 292 for the eighth straight weekly drop and a 57% decline since mid-March, while gas rigs shed 1 to 80 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

WTI June crude oil +1.6% to $23.94/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DTO, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX