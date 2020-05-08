Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is 1.6% lower in a higher overall market after a downgrade to Underweight from JPMorgan, a move it's made in the wake of an earnings report with flat revenues.

And weak near-term guidance means that Motorola's "relative safe-haven status gets re-evaluated," JPMorgan says.

It's not a short candidate, due to various measures it's taking on costs, and the fact that software-based safety initiatives look solid, it says. But “near-term debate will center on whether MSI’s LMR project activity is delayed by the COVID-19 disruption or whether fiscal constraints will lead to a lasting reallocation of first-responder budgets to other priorities.”