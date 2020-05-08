Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) says it will sell its European rubber fluid transfer and specialty sealing businesses, as well as its Indian operations, to Mutares SE & Co.

The company expects the transaction to help it to focus resources on the parts of its businesses that provide the greatest opportunity for growth and profitability

Completion of the divestiture is subject to the approval of the respective antitrust authorities and is expected to be finalized by the end of Q2.

CPS is +12.99% to $11.31.

Source: Press Release