Interface (TILE +6.6% ) reported Q1 sales decline of 3.2% Y/Y to $288.17M, and organic sales decline of 2% Y/Y.

Gross margin improved by 53 bps to 39.7%, and adj. gross margin was 40.1% up by 34 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $34.5M (9.9% Y/Y) and margin improved by 142 bps to 11.9%. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.7x for the quarter.

Liquidity of $309M at quarter end comprised of $73M of cash and $236M of borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility.

Company recorded a non-cash charge for impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of $121M, primarily driven by the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company has withdrawn its FY20 guidance, due to disruption of the global economy due to COVID-19. Company also suspended merit-based pay increases, 401(k) and non-qualified savings plan company matching contributions; currently anticipates capital expenditures of $45M - $50M for FY20.

