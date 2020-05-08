The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says three Enbridge (ENB +0.1% ) pipelines are shut following a fire earlier this week on the company's Line 10 segment of its Texas Eastern Natural Gas System in Kentucky.

The shutdown has stopped the flow of gas through the damaged section of pipe from the Marcellus and Utica shales in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to the U.S. Gulf Coast; ~1.2B cf of gas had flowed through the area before the blast.

The company says it has not yet set an estimated timeline to return Line 10 to service.