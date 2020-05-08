Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 10%, its best gain in more than a month, riding high after a fractional revenue gain surprised to the upside in its Q1 report.
Guggenheim reiterated its Buy rating in reaction; its price target of $53 implies 106% further upside even accounting for today's strength.
There are likely further pay TV subscription losses and revenue declines ahead alongside the industry headwinds from a live sports shutdown, the firm says.
But announcing a partner for the company's now-critical network buildout is possible in the near term, it says.
Street analysts on the whole are Bullish on Dish, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.