Valero's (VLO +7.6% ) McKee, Tex., refinery has started raising rates, Bloomberg reports, after reductions in March and April as fuel demand plunged due to COVID-19 business closures and stay-at-home directives.

The 195K bbl/day refinery is running at more than 150K bbl/day after dropping rates by as much as a third to 130K bbl/day, according to the report.

McKee's hydrocracker, shut early last month as part of the production cuts and then kept down for repairs, reportedly may restart in about two weeks.

The moves come as signs indicate demand may be stabilizing as states begin easing restrictions.