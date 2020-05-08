SunCoke Energy (SXC +27.8% ) says while that COVID-19 had limited impact on SunCoke in Q1, the company's customers have dramatically reduced blast furnace output amid the challenging economic environment, resulting in lower demand for coke.

Hence, the company is currently exploring contract restructuring alternatives with its customers to address short-term market challenges.

The company also, withdraws its 2020 guidance to reflect the potential for near-term supply relief.

Q1 revenues and adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.2% Y/Y and 8% respectively, primarily due to lower volumes in the Logistics segment, partly offset by higher results in Domestic Coke segment, driven by the improved performance at Indiana Harbor cokemaking facility.

Previously: SunCoke Energy EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 8)