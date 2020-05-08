Starting next week, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will reopen retail stores in Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, and South Carolina.

Apple has 271 stores in the United States, but only six in the reopening states.

The stores will have safety measures in place, including temperature checks, social distancing requirements, limits on the number of customers inside, and face masks for employees.

Most Apple stores outside of China have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tech giant has recently reopened a few locations in South Korea, Australia, and Germany.

For now, the retail stores will focus on fixing products rather than pushing the sales of new products like the low-cost iPhone SE or the new MacBook and iPad models.

Despite the closure, Apple's recent earnings report included record retail sales, bolstered by "off the charts" online sales.