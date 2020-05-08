Ovintiv (OVV +9.3% ) pushes higher after topping Q1 earnings expectations and doubling its full-year cash cost savings estimate to $200M.

Q1 total production jumped 22% Y/Y to 571.3K boe/day (54% liquids) from 468.2K boe/day in the prior-year period, with Permian production increasing 20% to 109.6K boe/day (81% liquids).

Ovintiv says Q1 total costs were lower than expected at $12.17/boe, and completed well costs were 9% lower than the FY 2019 average, reflecting efficiency gains made before the downturn.

The company expects well costs in its core assets to come in 20% less for the rest of 2020 and 2021 vs. 2019 average results.

Ovintiv says it is planning full-year capital spending of $1.8B-$1.9B, result in a 2020 exit rate for crude and condensate of ~200K bbl/day.

Liquidity at the end of Q1 totaled $3.4B.

The company says in 2021, with total capital investments of ~$1.5B, it can deliver free cash flow at $35/bbl WTI and $2.75/MMBtu Nymex natural gas while holding crude and condensate flat at 200K bbl/day.